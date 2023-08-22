It’s time Africa redefined its role in global economy, Motsepe tells Brics summit
The new chair of the SA chapter of the Brics Business Council said the continent had no shortage of ideas or desire to implement them
22 August 2023 - 21:44
The African Rainbow Minerals chair and inaugural chair of the South African chapter of the Brics Business Council, Patrice Motsepe, says Africa needs to position itself as a market that creates products that the other Brics nations value. ..
