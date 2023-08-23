R85m solar energy project will reduce private school group’s reliance on power grid
The project, to be rolled out at its 11 schools in South Africa, is expected to be completed by December
23 August 2023 - 21:32
A private school group will harness the power of the sun as part of a multimillion-rand solar energy project to reduce its reliance on the national power grid...
