Rural KZN community threatens to block R36m sewer project
Some Ibisi residents say they would rather live with pit latrines, as they have for years, than continue to face safety concerns and damage to their properties
24 August 2023 - 21:19
Members of a rural KwaZulu-Natal community have threatened to block an ongoing R36m sewer project, accusing a government-appointed contractor of “developing through disruption” by damaging the land and their properties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.