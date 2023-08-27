Gold watch, expensive perfume helped solve Marike de Klerk murder case
This week former security guard Luyanda Mboniswa will be released on parole
27 August 2023 - 20:29
It was a gold watch purchased in Switzerland and the smell of expensive perfume wafting from a bag stashed in the ceiling of a shack in Khayelitsha that convinced a police detective he had identified former SA first lady Marike de Klerk’s killer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.