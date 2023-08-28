News

Court halts Nzimande’s move to place Unisa under administration

Applications contesting the minister’s intention to place Unisa under administration have been adjourned to September 7

28 August 2023 - 20:03
Prega Govender Journalist

The North Gauteng high court in Pretoria has ordered higher education minister Blade Nzimande not to act on the recommendations of an independent assessor’s report into the affairs of Unisa until two separate applications challenging it are finalised. ..

