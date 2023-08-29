No help yet for distraught mother who cannot bury her son
The boy drowned in a hole dug by Johannesburg Water as part of a project that reportedly began three months ago
29 August 2023 - 20:46
Residents of Mofolo in Soweto on Sunday rushed to a large hole filled with water on an open field behind their back yards with buckets in hand. There, they frantically tried to scoop water out of the hole in a desperate but vain attempt to save their friend, 10-year-old Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.