No help yet for distraught mother who cannot bury her son

The boy drowned in a hole dug by Johannesburg Water as part of a project that reportedly began three months ago

Residents of Mofolo in Soweto on Sunday rushed to a large hole filled with water on an open field behind their back yards with buckets in hand. There, they frantically tried to scoop water out of the hole in a desperate but vain attempt to save their friend, 10-year-old Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi. ..