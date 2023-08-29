Tractor trip to tug-of-war world champs
Mom Corne Els’s cross-country tractor jaunt brings in R100k to help daughter, Marconette, compete at world champs in Switzerland
29 August 2023 - 14:13
When 16-year-old schoolgirl Marconette Els was selected as the youngest member of the South African women’s team participating in the 2023 Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) World Outdoor Championships, it was her proud mom who stepped in to make it happen. ..
