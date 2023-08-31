How the burnt Marshalltown building allegedly got hijacked from an NGO
The building, where more than 70 people died in a fire in Joburg, was allegedly hijacked by a group of ladies housed by the Usindiso Shelter
31 August 2023 - 19:08
The building that caught fire in Johannesburg on Thursday was once a women’s shelter for abused victims, but a small group of them allegedly hijacked the building from the nonprofit organisation through threats and aggression...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.