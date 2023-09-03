News

Durban’s iratepayers go to court

Fed up ratepayers want Durban metro to be forbidden from disconnecting their water and lights until the dispute is resolved

03 September 2023 - 19:36

Ratepayers in Durban have gone to court seeking an interdict to prevent the eThekwini municipality from cutting them off from services for withholding their rates...

