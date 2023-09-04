This is sketchy, says award-winning Durban cartoonist in lengthy battle to save animation school
Soobben says his drawings have angered some politicians who are not willing to help him keep the school in SA
04 September 2023 - 21:16
Award-winning cartoonist Nanda Soobben has been waging a protracted battle to save his Centre for Fine Arts, Animation and Design after it was shut down in 2016...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.