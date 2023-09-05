News

SRC brands nonpayment of NSFAS allowances a human rights violation

Stellenbosch University SRC deputy chair has written to the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter

05 September 2023 - 21:08
Prega Govender Journalist

A student who has not received her allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for months has been forced into waitressing to pay for her taxi fare to college. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SRC brands nonpayment of NSFAS allowances a human rights violation News
  2. Giant rats, a lift full of rubbish and a stench of desperation News
  3. Sewage spill at Durban cemetery adds to family’s grief News
  4. Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...