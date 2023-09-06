News

Breathing through stage 6 for man who relies on oxygen machine for survival

Brian Ndlovu, 31, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday but later discharged

06 September 2023 - 21:13

When load-shedding is ramped up to stage 6, life becomes a nightmare for Brian Ndlovu, who relies on an oxygen machine for his survival.  ..

