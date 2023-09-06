News

Cape Town high court overturns law enforcement officer’s double murder conviction

A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been cleared of a double murder conviction after shooting undercover cop in January 2020

06 September 2023 - 14:45

A Cape Town law enforcement officer, jailed for double murder after shooting an undercover policeman tackling a suspected drug dealer, is a free man after the high court overturned his convictions...

