Cape Town high court overturns law enforcement officer’s double murder conviction
A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been cleared of a double murder conviction after shooting undercover cop in January 2020
06 September 2023 - 14:45
A Cape Town law enforcement officer, jailed for double murder after shooting an undercover policeman tackling a suspected drug dealer, is a free man after the high court overturned his convictions...
