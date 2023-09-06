News

'Hear their cry for help': expert on children arrested for initiating gruesome dogfight

Five minors aged 10 to 12 were arrested, one dog euthanised. What next?

06 September 2023 - 21:12 By Kim Swartz

"He lay on a green mat soaking up bright red blood, oozing from puncture wounds and strips of torn flesh."     ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SPCA wants apology from 'meme maker' over viral cat 'threat' pic South Africa
  2. ANALYSIS | Pit bull attacks in South Africa: a historian sheds light on the ... Ideas
  3. CLAW appeals for end to 'dreadful' illegal practice of dogfighting which it ... South Africa
  4. Three arrested, four dogs confiscated as officials break up organised dog ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Breathing through stage 6 for man who relies on oxygen machine for survival News
  2. 'Hear their cry for help': expert on children arrested for initiating gruesome ... News
  3. Find out who ordered the hit because guns for hire are replaceable, says expert News
  4. EDITORIAL | Nsfas students don’t deserve this shoddy treatment Opinion & Analysis
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...