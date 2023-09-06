News

Nsfas official resigns after being placed on suspension

Chief information officer Modibedi Oliphant resigned abruptly

06 September 2023 - 17:34
Prega Govender Journalist

A senior official of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) resigned abruptly on Tuesday after being placed on suspension...

