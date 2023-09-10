SA rugby fans brave the Euro to rally behind Bokke with beers, boeries and braais
The Braai Army, which boasts about 80,000 South African members spanning the globe, is out in full force for the Rugby World Cup
10 September 2023 - 18:42
Cape Town pensioner Beverley Swimmer saved for nine months to ensure she could make the trip to France to, she hopes, watch her beloved Bokke raise the Webb Ellis cup in the Rugby World Cup. ..
