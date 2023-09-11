Court finds jailing of mother of three ‘a grave miscarriage of justice’
‘Removed’ minor children largely left to fend for themselves for 13 months after mom pleads guilty to smuggling a box of Mandrax
11 September 2023 - 21:07
A remorseful mother who was jailed for 16 years after an order was made for the removal of her three children because she had been caught trying to smuggle a box of Mandrax tablets across the country has been granted her freedom. ..
