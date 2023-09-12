News

High court overturns thief’s conviction due to ‘interfering’ magistrate

The court found that the magistrate had erred in acting beyond the scope of his powers

12 September 2023 - 21:08 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Convicted thief Brandon Siebrits — who has 14 convictions mostly for housebreaking and theft — has succeeded in having his latest conviction and sentence overturned...

