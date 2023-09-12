Prosecutors 'revisit' 2005 rape case against man on child murder charge
The man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a home sleepover in Cape Town
12 September 2023 - 21:10
A woman who was raped 18 years ago is hoping justice will be served after prosecutors decided to “revisit” the case against her alleged attacker who should have completed a diversion programme but “checked out” early...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.