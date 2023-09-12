News

Prosecutors 'revisit' 2005 rape case against man on child murder charge

The man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a home sleepover in Cape Town

12 September 2023 - 21:10

A woman who was raped 18 years ago is hoping justice will be served after prosecutors decided to “revisit” the case against her alleged attacker who should have completed a diversion programme but “checked out” early...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Rundown, ruined and hijacked houses of Randburg News
  2. Prosecutors 'revisit' 2005 rape case against man on child murder charge News
  3. Crack of dawn train ride is best R7.50 ever spent News
  4. SIU head tells how De Ruyter ran amok and he should face the music News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD