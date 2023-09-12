News

Trident in its cap as KZN prepares for famed Club Med resort

The French group best known for exclusive family holidays is opening a R2bn resort on the north coast of the province

12 September 2023 - 18:03
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

The laid back seaside town of Tinley Manor on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will soon host international jet-setters who travel the world chasing beautiful sunsets and inviting seas with a cocktail in hand. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Durban's Minitown to make way for kiosks, crafts and other attractions News
  2. We can't offer Pencil Club's cigars and cocktails, but can offer the best of ... News
  3. eThekwini better equipped, says King Shaka airport amid boundary war News
  4. Exclusive ‘yacht club’ cruise ship and Durban Eye to float KZN’s tourism boat News
  5. Reopening Durban beaches will inject ‘billions’ into tourism sector News

Latest

  1. Trident in its cap as KZN prepares for famed Club Med resort News
  2. SA counts massive costs of fatal road crashes running into billions News
  3. Court finds jailing of mother of three ‘a grave miscarriage of justice’ News
  4. ‘We don’t want politics, we want toilets and water’: Cape rail corridor shack ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD