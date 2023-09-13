News

Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge co-founder sells shares in Cape Town club for R3.5m after alleged underworld threats

The club believes it is under threat from an alleged 28s gang leader who is ‘exerting force illegally to take over control of the business’

13 September 2023 - 22:26

The co-founder of luxury venue Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town, which closed its doors amid allegations of extortion, has sold his shares for R3.5m as part of a court settlement involving an alleged underworld boss and his wife. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen's money lender wants a slice of his R21m property ... News
  2. WATCH | Last interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss and wife gunned down ... News
  3. Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in shooting South Africa
  4. Alleged company hijacker makes bizarre claims against top cop South Africa

Latest

  1. Russians ready to welcome Afrikaans farmers — but are any coming? News
  2. Family grief-stricken after pregnant woman takes her own life in hospital News
  3. Frozen chips in exchange for Zimbali mansion, claims businessman News
  4. Big changes to homeschooling loom as Bela Bill moves closer to becoming law News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg