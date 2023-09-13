Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge co-founder sells shares in Cape Town club for R3.5m after alleged underworld threats
The club believes it is under threat from an alleged 28s gang leader who is ‘exerting force illegally to take over control of the business’
13 September 2023 - 22:26
The co-founder of luxury venue Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town, which closed its doors amid allegations of extortion, has sold his shares for R3.5m as part of a court settlement involving an alleged underworld boss and his wife. ..
