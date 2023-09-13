Big changes to homeschooling loom as Bela Bill moves closer to becoming law
Parents who homeschool their children must register with the basic education department, but a proposal for site checks has been scrapped
13 September 2023 - 22:27
Homeschooling parents have scored a small victory — registering their child for home education with the provincial education departments will not require a site visit by an official. ..
