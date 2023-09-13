News

Public should not have to fund Eskom corruption, high court hears

Nersa's tariff increase debated before judge in Pretoria

13 September 2023 - 20:36 By FRANNY RABKIN

It was unlawful for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) not to consider corruption, fraud and wasteful expenditure when it determined how much money Eskom should get, the Pretoria high court heard on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Public should not have to fund Eskom corruption, high court hears News
  2. WATCH | Rundown, ruined and hijacked houses of Randburg News
  3. Prosecutors 'revisit' 2005 rape case against man on child murder charge News
  4. Crack of dawn train ride is best R7.50 ever spent News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg