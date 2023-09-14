Court orders sought against Nersa will imperil public interest, high court hears
Finance minister warns of dire consequences should court order Eskom's allowable revenue be reconsidered
14 September 2023 - 21:10
Eskom and its associated debt were the “single biggest risks to South Africa’s economy, fiscus and people”, the Pretoria high court heard on Thursday. The minister of finance's counsel said if it were to grant some of the orders sought by the DA or South African Local Government Association (Salga) against energy regulator Nersa, the public interest would be “imperilled”. ..
