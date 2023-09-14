SA government pays tribute to unusual soldier
Decades later SA ‘Soldier who Painted Peace’ is hailed for his wartime art in Italy
The book tells Donald Orr’s tale — how instead of battlefields and bombs, he turned his wartime attention to everyday scenes of Italian life
14 September 2023 - 21:09
They were on opposite sides of the Second World War, but this past weekend South Africa and Italy were united in the unusual celebration of a soldier who painted peace...
