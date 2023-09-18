Court rules on Dullstroom farmers’ feud involving chainsaws, flies and private emails
Mpumalanga high court rules private emails were qualified privilege fuelled by frustration
18 September 2023 - 20:23
A neighbourhood feud between Dullstroom farmers involving flies, chainsaws, wooden poles and poison came to a head in the high court in Mbombela last week when it ruled one of the farmers involved was not guilty of defamation...
