Powerful wave swept up concrete tables and sandbags like balloons, says KZN restaurant owner
Owner says it will take three months and as much as R4m to restore the popular tourist spot to its former glory
18 September 2023 - 20:21
“I watched the wave wash away my businesses and injure my staff and customers and there was nothing I could do,” said a co-owner of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast restaurant that was severely hit by a freak wave on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.