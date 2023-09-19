Drivers had warned about truck involved in deadly Musina crash that claimed 20 lives

Fellow bus drivers had sent through two-way radio reports to be careful about the oncoming truck

While the details around the Musina bus and truck crash that claimed 20 lives are yet to be determined, the bus company has told TimesLIVE Premium that other drivers who were travelling on the same route had raised concerns about the way the truck was being driven before the crash. ..