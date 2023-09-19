Drivers had warned about truck involved in deadly Musina crash that claimed 20 lives
Fellow bus drivers had sent through two-way radio reports to be careful about the oncoming truck
19 September 2023 - 21:15
While the details around the Musina bus and truck crash that claimed 20 lives are yet to be determined, the bus company has told TimesLIVE Premium that other drivers who were travelling on the same route had raised concerns about the way the truck was being driven before the crash. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.