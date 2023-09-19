State Security Agency audits matric exam printing sites in cheating crackdown
For the first time, teachers will have to sign a pledge confirming they will not commit any irregularity during this year’s matric exams
19 September 2023 - 15:56
The department of basic education has roped in the State Security Agency (SSA) to conduct an audit of the sites where matric exam question papers will be printed. ..
