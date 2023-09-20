ANC denies giving Nzimande direction on Unisa
WhatsApp message claims minister was given ‘orders from Mbalula and Mashatile to disregard the independent assessor report’
20 September 2023 - 21:05
The ANC has distanced itself from a widely circulated WhatsApp message alleging that it resolved at a meeting at Luthuli House that Unisa must not be placed under administration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.