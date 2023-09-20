News

Angry committee members rebuke ‘disrespectful’ Nzimande, Nsfas

The minister ‘does not take us seriously’, say MPs after Blade Nzimande skipped a meeting to tackle student allowances

20 September 2023 - 18:11
Prega Govender Journalist

Members of the higher education portfolio committee did not hold back on voicing their criticism of higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday after he and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) failed to attend a meeting to discuss challenges around the payment of student allowances. ..

