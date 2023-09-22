News

Growing calls for onerous work visa rules to be streamlined to aid growth

Difficult and laborious process can require up to 22 documents for scarce skills workers, while papers provided may be rejected for no apparent reason

22 September 2023 - 10:04

An extremely lengthy, inefficient and laborious South African work visa regime hampers economic growth and discourages workers with scarce skills from coming to the country. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Looking for new horizons? Here's how you can get Maltese citizenship Lifestyle
  2. Home affairs officials in Ghana and China suspended over 'fraudulent' visas and ... South Africa
  3. South African travellers continue to flock to Europe despite visa challenges News
  4. Russians ready to welcome Afrikaans farmers — but are any coming? News

Latest

  1. Growing calls for onerous work visa rules to be streamlined to aid growth News
  2. Double blow for woman claiming house from deceased friend's estate News
  3. Cash-flush KZN tenderpreneur dies in police shootout at luxury Zimbali Estate News
  4. FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Life as a female submariner in the SA Navy News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...