Attorney who messed with Mossops struck off the roll
The downfall of Jacob Abel Masingi, who was linked to a death scam involving KZN judge Rob Mossop's father, comes after an urgent application by the Legal Practice Council
26 September 2023 - 20:57
An attorney linked to fraudsters who preyed on Durban pensioner Mike Mossop, intent on plundering his estate, has been struck off the roll...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.