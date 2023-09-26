News

DA heads to court over Lady R

It can never be constitutionally appropriate for a judge to be involved in that type of investigation, says Glynnis Breytenbach

26 September 2023 - 16:29
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The DA has approached the court over the Lady R controversy, saying it was unconstitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a judge to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship in Simon's Town in December...

