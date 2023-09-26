DA heads to court over Lady R
It can never be constitutionally appropriate for a judge to be involved in that type of investigation, says Glynnis Breytenbach
26 September 2023 - 16:29
The DA has approached the court over the Lady R controversy, saying it was unconstitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a judge to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship in Simon's Town in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.