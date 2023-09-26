Latest cop killing wrecks police morale
Humble anti-gang-unit cop gunned down in Westbury mourned, while Poprcu reveals another plot behind why cops get killed
26 September 2023 - 20:59
An anti-gang unit member gunned down in Westbury while investigating a murder has been remembered as a humble and helpful gentlemen who was passionate about everything he touched...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.