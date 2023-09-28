Key smart city development struggles on despite government delays
Over R300m spent as government delays on bulk infrastructure
28 September 2023 - 21:45
A R25bn housing project unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020, as a key strategic development between government and the private sector to create jobs and provide affordable housing, has slowed while government seeks funding for it...
