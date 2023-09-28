KZN municipality moves to stop deadly attacks on councillors
The announcement, made at Msunduzi’s full council meeting, follows the murder of Mabhungu Mkhize last month
28 September 2023 - 21:44
Plans are being mooted by the Msunduzi municipality (which includes Pietermaritzburg) to devise a security policy to help stop the wave of attacks on councillors and officials in the municipality...
