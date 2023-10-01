News

Media argues for amendment of coverage blackout as Zandile Gumede’s trial resumes

Director of public prosecutions opposes the urgent application, accusing media of being unsympathetic to witnesses who feel intimidated

01 October 2023 - 18:57 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The trial in which former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others are accused of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money-laundering relating to a R320m solid waste tender, will resume in the Durban high court on Monday...

