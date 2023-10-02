News

Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader to dispel ‘curse’

The Mkhize house had asked for a prayer after numerous Amakhosi from the clan had died in quick succession

02 October 2023 - 20:56 By LWAZI HLANGU

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has poured cold water on growing speculation that his name is on a list of potential successors to the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as prime minister of the Zulu nation. ..

