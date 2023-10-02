News

Human settlement’s land release programme may be missing the mark, say NPOs

Experts believe the land release project should also target low-income people in the informal economy

02 October 2023 - 20:57

Nonprofit organisations have expressed little faith that the Gauteng department of human settlements’ plan of releasing serviced sites connected to water, sanitation and electricity will reach those who need it most. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Inner city success stories aren't a pipe dream, but Joburg needs a plan News
  2. DAN MATJILA | To build a decent, flourishing society, we need to build decent ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Different mayor, same issues’ — What you said about the new Joburg mayor South Africa

Latest

  1. Shutdown? What shutdown? But EFF says sun shone on its protest parade News
  2. Human settlement’s land release programme may be missing the mark, say NPOs News
  3. Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader ... News
  4. Report puts lack of school libraries and laboratories under microscope News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL