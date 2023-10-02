News

Shutdown? What shutdown? But EFF says sun shone on its protest parade

Red berets marched a few kilometres from Athlone, Cape Town, to Ndabeni to draw attention to ‘unfair taxi impoundments’

02 October 2023 - 20:57 By Kim Swartz and Bobby Jordan

Spring made an appearance in Cape Town on Monday but it was the season of discontent for the EFF which couldn’t muster more than a small crowd for its “provincial shutdown”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Shutdown? What shutdown? But EFF says sun shone on its protest parade News
  2. Human settlement’s land release programme may be missing the mark, say NPOs News
  3. Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader ... News
  4. Report puts lack of school libraries and laboratories under microscope News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL