Ethics committee clears four MPs of ‘state capture’ wrongs

Minister Thulas Nxesi is among those found to be innocent

03 October 2023 - 19:34
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Parliament’s ethics committee has cleared four MPs who were identified by the Zondo commission for possible wrongdoing...

