KZN wood factory’s hopes of R1bn export go up in smoke
The fire is expected to burn for three weeks, and the focus has now shifted to containment so it doesn’t spread to nearby companies
03 October 2023 - 22:00
The King Cetshwayo district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has asked for additional firefighting resources from provincial government to try to contain a massive fire in Richards Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.