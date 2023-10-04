News

ANALYSIS

JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal

Judicial Service Commission leaves two vacancies open, snubbing judge David Unterhalter — a favourite of many in the legal community

04 October 2023 - 10:36
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday recommended only two candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) — Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Mpumalanga High Court judge Shane Kgoele — and left two posts vacant. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo South Africa
  2. DA heads to court over Lady R News
  3. SUNDAY ASSESSMENT | MPs will be politicians, not lawyers, in deciding fate of ... News
  4. The six steps parliament needs to take towards impeaching judges Hlophe and ... News
  5. Possible impeachment probe looms for ‘sex pest’ judge president News

Latest

  1. JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal News
  2. KZN wood factory’s hopes of R1bn export go up in smoke News
  3. To move or not to move Makhanda high court News
  4. Another Kusile court setback: this is unforgivable, says legal expert News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...