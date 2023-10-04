ANALYSIS
JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal
Judicial Service Commission leaves two vacancies open, snubbing judge David Unterhalter — a favourite of many in the legal community
04 October 2023 - 10:36
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday recommended only two candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) — Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Mpumalanga High Court judge Shane Kgoele — and left two posts vacant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.