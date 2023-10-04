Proposed SABC Bill slammed as ‘a threat to democracy’
The NGOs warn the bill seeks to empower the minister to interfere in ways that undermine the broadcaster’s independence
04 October 2023 - 22:22
Government does not seem to have a plan to immediately address the funding of the SABC despite the public broadcaster’s ongoing financial crisis, if the proposed law to regulate the corporation is anything to go by...
