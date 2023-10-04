News

Proposed SABC Bill slammed as ‘a threat to democracy’

The NGOs warn the bill seeks to empower the minister to interfere in ways that undermine the broadcaster’s independence

04 October 2023 - 22:22
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Government does not seem to have a plan to immediately address the funding of the SABC despite the public broadcaster’s ongoing financial crisis, if the proposed law to regulate the corporation is anything to go by...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Don’t throw the kids under the bus on our roads, warn traffic experts News
  2. The real reason police raided Mkhize’s Zimbali home News
  3. Record numbers of luxury cruise ships docking in Cape Town News
  4. Proposed SABC Bill slammed as ‘a threat to democracy’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice