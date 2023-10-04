News

Admin constraints at labour courts in spotlight

JSC interviews for labour court leader role that’s been vacant for seven years

05 October 2023 - 07:30
Tauriq Moosa Legal Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) held its interview for the long-vacated position of the deputy judge president of the labour court and labour appeal court. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo South Africa
  2. JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal News
  3. Candidates for second-highest court grilled on judgment-writing skills South Africa
  4. SCA needs skills and experience as JSC interviews for judges begin Insight

Latest

  1. Admin constraints at labour courts in spotlight News
  2. Don’t throw the kids under the bus on our roads, warn traffic experts News
  3. The real reason police raided Mkhize’s Zimbali home News
  4. Record numbers of luxury cruise ships docking in Cape Town News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice