‘That man buried me alive and I hoped he was going to rot in jail,’ says Ponzi scheme victim
Patrick Stapleton was sentenced to 10 years in jail for defrauding ‘unsophisticated investors’ of R11.5m, who now say he got off lightly
09 October 2023 - 21:38
Ponzi kingpin Patrick Stapleton, now serving 10 years behind bars for fraud, used shop-stewards to identify his victims — targeting workers who had been paid out for retrenchments and retirement who, because of his crime, are now living on state pensions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.