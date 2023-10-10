News

Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed intruders

AfriForum suggests syndicate to blame after death of 14-year-old Jayden Louw

10 October 2023 - 21:39

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead by intruders at their Bapsfontein, Ekurhuleni, home after he tried to protect her begged and pleaded with his attackers to allow her to take him to hospital...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Notorious ‘gang boss’ and wife’s bail hearing stirs courtroom drama News
  2. No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene South Africa
  3. Man found shot dead in back seat of BMW north of Durban South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Ongoing criminal attacks on churches need renewed action Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Zimbabwe sends more people to South Africa than any other country News
  2. Actress Sophie Ndaba shares lessons learnt on supporting children through ... News
  3. Notorious ‘gang boss’ and wife’s bail hearing stirs courtroom drama News
  4. Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival