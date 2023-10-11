News

Arthur Kaplan liquidation was ‘a coup d'état’, says jewellery tycoon

Luxe Holdings declared insolvent as subsidiary businesses are wound up

11 October 2023 - 21:52
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The man accused of being at the centre of looting R50m in jewellery and watches from insolvent chain Arthur Kaplan jewellers has applied to have the liquidation reversed, describing it as a “coup d’état”. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Arthur Kaplan heist accused set free in plot twist as jewels remain missing News
  2. Incarcerated businessman searched in his hospital bed News
  3. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  4. ‘Double agents are crossing double agents,’ court is told at bail application News
  5. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News

Latest

  1. Release of Thabo Bester’s three co-accused a ‘strategy’, says NPA News
  2. Gone with the wind: No sign of recovery for R77m stolen from financially ... News
  3. Arthur Kaplan liquidation was ‘a coup d'état’, says jewellery tycoon News
  4. School fees to spike in new year News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival