Gone with the wind: No sign of recovery for R77m stolen from financially crippled City of Tshwane
Financial records reveal how funds were looted from city’s community safety department through a BEE fronting scheme and used to fund the lavish lifestyle of former senior official and convicted fraudster Jacobs Barend ‘Japie’ Lerm
11 October 2023 - 21:59
As a City of Tshwane municipal strike grinds on with administrators refusing to increase workers’ salaries because of crippling debt, authorities have for a decade had evidence of how R77m was stolen from the city’s coffers — and none of it has been recovered...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.