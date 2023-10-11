News

Gone with the wind: No sign of recovery for R77m stolen from financially crippled City of Tshwane

Financial records reveal how funds were looted from city’s community safety department through a BEE fronting scheme and used to fund the lavish lifestyle of former senior official and convicted fraudster Jacobs Barend ‘Japie’ Lerm

11 October 2023 - 21:59 By Graeme Hosken, Aron Hyman and Tankiso Makhetha

As a City of Tshwane municipal strike grinds on with administrators refusing to increase workers’ salaries because of crippling debt, authorities have for a decade had evidence of how R77m was stolen from the city’s coffers — and none of it has been recovered...

